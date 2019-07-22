Rotherham United sign Premier League goalkeeper

Rotherham United have signed Leicester City goalkeeper Daniel Iversen on a season-long loan deal.

The 22-year-old spent last season in League Two at Oldham Athletic keeping 16 clean sheets in 49 games - before playing in this summer’s UEFA European Under-21 Championship in Italy with Denmark.

Now Millers manager Paul Warne has signed Iversen to bolster his goalkeeping options as Rotherham look to bounce back from relegation from the Championship last term.

“I am really happy to come to the club,” said Iversen, who has represented Denmark at youth international levels from Under-16 to Under-21. “It’s a step-up and what I am looking for, after playing in League Two last year.

“Now in League One I can show what I can do.

“They (Rotherham) have shown interest in me for a long time, a couple of months, and I think it is a good match. It was an easy decision.”

Iversen could feature for Rotherham tonight in their pre-season friendly with West Brom.

The Millers kick-off their League One campaign away to AFC Wimbledon on Saturday August 3.