Rotherham United ‘sold me the dream’ admits record signing Freddie Ladapo

RECORD Rotherham United signing Freddie Ladapo is confident that he has the attributes to be a success with the Millers after joining the club on a three-year deal.

The Romford-born player, 26, who scored 19 goals in all competitions for Plymouth Argyle last term, has joined for an undisclosed fee, which eclipses the £400,000 shelved out on winger Jon Taylor in August 2016.

It is believed to be in the region of £500,000, with persistence paying off for the Millers, boss Paul Warne revealing that the club have been interested in Ladapo for around a year.

Ladapo, who had 12 months of his deal at Home Park still to run, said: “I think it was just the way I was approached by Rotherham and just the way it was professional. It was a club who really spoke to me and sold me the dream of wanting to come here and do well.

“I have a lot of physical attributes – pace, strength and can run in behind and obviously score goals. I have a real determination to do well and I think I will do well for this football club.”

Warne commented: “He is a striker who we wanted to sign last year in all fairness. We kept an eye on him for a year. He scored goals for fun for Plymouth.”

Meanwhile, Millers captain Will Vaulks is set to complete his move to Cardiff City shortly.

New Bradford City recruit James Vaughan believes he can fill the leadership brief assigned to him by manager Gary Bowyer after joining on a three-year deal from Wigan Athletic.

The much-travelled former Huddersfield Town frontman, who turns 31 in July, has become the Bantams’ ninth new signing in a hectic summer of recruitment so far.

He said: “I am excited to be sinking my teeth into this challenge – and helping get this club back to where it should be.

“A three-year deal is a big commitment for the club and myself. Having spoken to the manager, I know I am joining a big, ambitious project – which is only moving forward.

“He (Bowyer) wants me to be a bit of a leader on the pitch. I feel like I can help in the changing room and am looking forward to taking on this role.

“I am determined to put all my time and effort into this football club in order to try and be a part of something special.”