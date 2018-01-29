Rotherham United strike a deal for Sheffield United forward Lavery

SHEFFIELD UNITED forward Caolan Lavery has joined South Yorkshire neighbours Rotherham United on loan for the rest of the season.

The Canadian international, 25, has found opportunities hard to come by at Bramall Lane this season and has featured just six times for the Blades, with a cheekbone injury sustained in a sickening clash of heads in the home win over Derby County back in late August adding to his frustration.

Lavery, who joined the Blades from city rivals Sheffield Wednesday in the summer of 2016, has now linked up with the Millers to boost their League One play-off quest.

The arrival of Lavery follows on from the capture of number one window target Matty Palmer, with the Burton midfielder joining for an undisclosed six-figure fee last week.

Lavery becomes the third signing of this month at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, with the Millers also bringing in Bury striker Michael Smith.

Lavery has scored once for the Blades this term, netting a consolation in their 4-1 EFL Cup defeat to Leicester City in August.

He scored four times in 30 appearances in United’s 2016-17 League One title-winning season.