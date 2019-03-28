Rotherham United trio back from international duty

Rotherham United trio Will Vaulks, Semi Ajayi and Marek Rodak have all returned unscathed after international duty.

Millers captain Vaulks started Wales’ match against Trinidad and Tobago, before appearing as a substitute in the 1-0 win over Slovakia - a Euro 2020 qualifier - with goalkeeper Rodak on the opposing bench.

Ajayi was a substitute in both of Nigeria’s wins over Seychelles and Egypt.

But all three were back training with the Millers today, despite defensive midfielder Ajayi only jetting back into England in the early hours.

“Semi is en route, he didn’t arrive back until 6am this morning,” said Rotherham manager Paul Warne. “Marek and Will were here last night.

“No dramas. When they get here I will hug them, smell their hair and make sure they are okay. It’s nice to have the boys back.”

But the Millers will be without defender Clark Robertson and attacker Kyle Vassell for Saturday’s trip to Derby County in the Championship.

The pair are recovering from injuries, and Warne is loathe to rush them back.

“I don’t think Robertson is going to be fit for this weekend,” he said.

“He could have been, we had a conversation with the physios, but it would have been a slight risk.

“If I had played him Saturday and something happened, that would have been his season over. It would be pretty poor management for me if I took that choice, so I didn’t.

“Vassell has trained all week, but he has been out for a long time. He needs a reserve game before he looks to start a game.”

With eight games remaining, third-from-bottom Rotherham are one point adrift of safety.