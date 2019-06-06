Rotherham United under no pressure to sell

ROTHERHAM UNITED assistant-manager Richie Barker is confident that the club will not sell any leading players for cut-price fees this summer.

Several of the Millers’ key men from 2018-19 have come under the radar of rival clubs including captain and Wales international Will Vaulks, linked with Cardiff City and utiilty man Semi Ajayi.

But Barker insists that the Millers are under no pressure to cash in.

Barker told The Yorkshire Post: “There has been no more interest in taking any players that are under contract. Obviously, the main ones that people were expecting are ones like Will and Semi.

“A lot of people put two and two together, but what I would say is that unless it is something that is going to move the football club forward, nobody will be going anywhere. We will not be selling the crown jewels cheaply as we do not need to.”

Meanwhile, the club have confirmed that winger Joe Newell is to leave the club at the end of this month following the expiration of his contract at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The Millers had been in negotiations with the 26-year-old about a new deal, but talks have now concluded.

Newell has interest from several clubs, with Doncaster Rovers among those linked.

The news follows fellow out-of-contract winger Jon Taylor’s recent decision to depart the club for pastures new, with Ryan Williams also set to leave with talks recently ending.

A final decision on the future of Anthony Forde – another wingman in discussions over a new deal – is imminent, with hopes receding regarding the Irishman staying put.

Barker added: “You can probably argue that the longer it goes on without an answer, the less likely it is to happen to a certain extent.”