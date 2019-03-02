Rotherham United v Blackburn Rovers: Latest from New York Stadium

Rotherham United face Blackburn Rovers at the AESSEAL New York Stadium desperate for three points against Blackburn Rovers.

Team news: Sean Raggett has suffered a setback in his rehabilitation and is to see a specialist. Kyle Vassell (groin) is not expected to be back in the fray until the end of March, with Jamie Proctor (hip) also sidelined. Michael Ihiekwe is available after a slight issue earlier this week.

Last six games: Rotherham LDDDDD; Blackburn WLLLLD.

Referee: J Brooks (Leicestershire).

Last time: Rotherham 1 Blackburn 1, February 11, 2017; Championship; A late own goal from Stephen Kelly thwarted the Millers’ hopes of a rare win bonus. Jon Taylor had put the hosts in front early in the second half following Joe Newell’s pass, only for Kelly to inadvertently put through his own net following Connor Mahoney’s corner on 85 minutes.