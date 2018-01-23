Rotherham United v Bradford City: Echoes of Moore’s team noted in current Millers line-up

AS a key member of the Rotherham United squad that went from the basement division to the second tier in back-to-back seasons at the start of the Millennium, Paul Warne knows a thing or two about what is needed to win promotion.

It is why, even as the Millers prepare to host Bradford City on the back of an eight-game unbeaten run, the 44-year-old – who is now Rotherham’s manager – is not yet prepared to declare his side as serious contenders for the play-offs.

“I don’t know is my answer,” was Warne’s honest appraisal when asked that very question in the wake of the weekend’s dramatic last-gasp victory over Portsmouth, a result that lifted his side up to seventh place.

What the New York Stadium chief does admit, however, is that the current crop remind him of the team Ronnie Moore took into what is now known as the Championship via those promotions of 2000 and 2001.

“I don’t want to get too romantic, but it is a bit like the team I played in here with all my best friends,” said Warne, whose first spell as a player at Millmoor lasted six years from 1999.

“They are a real close group and spend a lot of time together and have a real belief.

“If we can pick up more points (against Bradford tonight) that will give them a real good opportunity with a third of the season left.”

Warne may be unwilling to proclaim publicly his side to be genuine promotion contenders just yet.

But he added: “When we play and are really on-song, we can give anyone a game.”

Last six games: Rotherham United WWWDDW Bradford City LWWLLL.

Referee: D Drysdale (Lincolnshire).

Last time: Rotherham United 0 Bradford City 0; April 11, 2014; League One.