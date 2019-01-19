Rotherham United v Brentford: Latest from New York Stadium

Paul Warne's Rotherham United face Brentford today in the Championship.

Team news: Richie Towell is available following suspension and new signing Matt Crooks is in the squad for the Millers, who will be without Jamie Proctor, out for the rest of the season following hip surgery, Joe Newell (groin) and an unnamed player. Sean Raggett is a doubt with a facial injury.

Kyle Vassell (groin) is being assessed and if his condition does not improve, he may also undergo surgery. Darren Potter (Achilles) could be back in training next week.

Last six games: Rotherham LLLWLL; Brentford WDDDWW.

Referee: T Harrington (Cleveland).

Last time: Rotherham 1 Brentford 0, August 20, 2016; Championship.