Rotherham United v Bristol City: Millers waiting on Wood as injuries start to bite

ROTHERHAM UNITED’S prized ability to overcome adversity and dig deep for the collective cause is likely to be seriously tested again this evening.

As with Saturday’s game with Stoke City, the injury-ravaged Millers remain well down on numbers, particularly in the heart of defence, compounded by the fact that loanee Zac Vyner is ineligible to play against his parent club tonight.

Vyner slotted into the back four after captain Richard Wood went off injured with a groin problem early in the second half of the 2-2 draw with the Potters, a game which saw the Millers show a huge amount of character to come away with a point.

Veteran Wood is set to play through the pain barrier this evening, with manager Paul Warne remaining hopeful that the 33-year-old, in outstanding form this season, will feature.

Warne said: “When he first came off, he felt a massive shot of pain. Woody has been excellent since the start of the season and we have looked after him really well.

“Initially, I thought he would be out for two to three weeks. He is in a bit of pain, but not too much. He has had a scan and he seems okay, so we are hopeful he will be out there, for sure.

“My players are not drama queens at all and if they have got an issue and can play on, they will.

“At the moment, with the fact that two of our centre-halves are unfit, we do really require Woody and Semi (Ajayi) to play if they are 80 per cent fit.”

Last six games: Rotherham LLWLLD; Bristol City WWWLLD.

Referee: G Ward (Surrey).

Last time: Rotherham 2 Bristol City 2, September 10, 2016; Championship.