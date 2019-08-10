Rotherham United v Lincoln City - Millers are a scalp in third tier, says Warne

IT might be just the second weekend of the season, but victory for Rotherham United today could potentially represent a moment of significance in their embryonic 2019-20 campaign.

Heading into the game with an injury-depleted squad and facing a Red Imps side abundant with momentum following last weekend’s opening-day win over Accrington and a remarkable promotion season last term, Paul Warne admits that the Millers face a searching examination in their first outing on home soil.

Optimism will be hugely prevalent in a packed away end, just as it will in the home sections after United’s first-day win at Wimbledon, with the hosts also having to deal with high levels of expectation too.

Warne said: “Every club is trying to make winning a habit. But even though we took defeats at home last season, it was still a bit of a fortress and we were always a really good team to play against.

“My thought process this year is that teams might come here this year and keep it steady. Although I do not think Lincoln will think like that and will come and have a go, which I think will suit us and make it more of a game.

“But I do believe if we did win and get back-to-back wins, it would be a really good result.

“To get an away win in your first game is a real boost and if we could get another win, then it is happy days.”

Meanwhile, Warne is also the first to acknowledge that the Millers will be viewed as a prized scalp on home soil this season to their opponents.

He added: “If you go to Portsmouth, Ipswich or Peterborough and get a win, you will be buzzing.

“There are certain clubs in this league where if you go and get a win there, it sort of means more and it sort of makes it a bit more of ‘cup final’ for Lincoln.”