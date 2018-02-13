Rotherham United v Oxford United: Form means lads deserve to keep their shirts, says Warne

WITH victories over three of their main promotion rivals in the last four games and the club’s most recent defeat having come way back on the first Saturday of December, Rotherham United are bang in form right now.

No wonder, therefore, that manager Paul Warne has no plans to rotate his squad to cope with the demands of playing twice in quick succession.

“I only freshen things up if there is a need,” said the Millers chief, whose side are unbeaten in 11 outings. “Or if it looks a little bit stale, which I don’t believe it does at the moment.

“The lads deserve to keep their shirts with the way they are playing. There are a couple of lads who are a little bit sore. But, I have said before that you are going to be sore playing a lot of games and you don’t want to be out the team. So, you have to grit your teeth and get on with it.”

Oxford were expected to challenge for promotion this term, but they sit well off the pace in mid-table. Warne, however, insists too much cannot be read into their position ahead of tonight’s clash at the New York Stadium.

“Anyone can beat anyone on their day,” said Warne, whose side could return to the top four tonight for the first time since mid-October.

“You go through their results and think there are a few good wins, but a few where they will think they shouldn’t have lost.

“I don’t take too much from where they are in the league.”

Last six games: Rotherham United DDWWWW Oxford United DLLLWL.

Referee: E Ilderton (Tyne & Wear).

Last time: Rotherham United 2 Oxford United 3; January 7, 2017; FA Cup.