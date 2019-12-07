Rotherham United v Rochdale - How Dale became the kings of the New York Stadium

WHEN IT comes to the New York Stadium, Rochdale have been a part of it and ‘top of the heap’, in the words of Frank Sinatra.

It provides a warning for big favourites Rotherham United ahead of today’s Roses game against an ailing Dale side whose senses are entitled to be lifted as they approach the Millers’ home.

Action from Rotherham at Solihull in the FA Cup (Picture: PA)

The Lancastrians have lost their last five League One fixtures and toiled to a goalless FA Cup draw with non-league Boston United at Spotland last weekend – whereas the hosts have scored nine goals in their last three outings in all competitions.

But the New York has been somewhat benevolent to Dale, who have won on all their three previous visits there.

Warne said: “I do not go into statistics as it is a different team against a different team. But none of their players will turn up with any fear of playing at the New York.

“They are probably not on the best run, I agree. But they are a really good footballing team and are really patient.

“Historically, when teams come here and keep the ball and are really patient, we also need to be as a group, as a bunch of fans, players and staff.

“We have to know that when we get the ball back, we don’t have to score in the first three seconds.

“They come here needing points like we do.”

Rotherham head into the game following a hugely-eventful roller-coaster of an FA Cup tie at Solihull Moors on Monday which saw Warne’s side produce a scarcely-believable comeback to hit four late goals and pluck a memorable victory from the jaws of defeat.

For Warne, it reinforces that previous message about patience.

He added: “A lot of it was to do with the psychological swing and that is why I always ask the fans to stay with the team, no matter what.

“Because sometimes, it takes a goal out of nothing and then all of a sudden, the game changes in the same way it can the other way.

“You can be 2-0 up and thinking you are cruising and your opponents can get a goal out of nothing and then, you just cannot get it back.”