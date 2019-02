Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday meet in a South Yorkshire derby in the Championship.

The Millers will look to climb out of the bottom three in this 1pm kick-off, while the Owls will look to maintain their unbeaten run under new boss Steve Bruce.

Owls captain Tom Lees (shin) missed his third successive game, while Fernando Forestieri and George Boyd came in for Steven Fletcher and Joey Pelupessy.

The Millers made three changes, coming in Billy Jones, Anthony Forde and Jon Taylor.