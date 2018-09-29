Rotherham United v Stoke City: Latest from Millers

Rotherham United face Stoke City in a televised tea-time clash in the Championship.

Team news: Rotherham United have suffered a double injury blow, and will be without two unnamed players for today’s visit of Stoke. The pair will be sidelined for several weeks. The Millers were already missing injured duo Clark Robertson and Sean Raggett and boss Paul Warne is down to the just 17 fit players.

Last six games: Rotherham WLLWLL Stoke WLDWLL

Refeee: D Webb

Last time: Rotherham United 1 Stoke City 1, August 14 2005, Championship.