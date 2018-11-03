Rotherham United v Swansea City: Latest from New York Stadium

Rotherham United Swansea in the Championship looking to climb away from the relegation zone.

Team news: Rotherham United defender Sean Raggett is on the comeback trail after injury, but today’s game comes too soon. Billy Jones and Anthony Forde are pushing for recalls after missing last week’s trip to Preston North End. Swansea are set to be without Tom Carroll, Wilfred Bony and Jefferson Montero, while Martin Olsson (back) is an injury doubt.

Last six games: Rotherham United DDLDDD Swansea City WDLLWW.

Referee: T Harrington (Cleveland).

Last time: Rotherham United 1 Swansea City 2, February 27, 2007, League One.