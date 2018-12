Rotherham United face West Brom at the AESSEAL New York Stadium in the Championship today.

Team news: Sean Raggett has recovered from illness and is available. Kyle Vassell (groin) underwent a scan on Thursday, but the Millers are hopeful he will return to training over the Christmas period. Darren Potter (Achilles) is still out.

Last six games: Rotherham DDDLDD; West Brom WWWDDW.

Referee: T Harrington (Cleveland).

Last time: Rotherham 0 West Brom 3, October 25, 2003; Division One.