Selling Will Vaulks is ‘good business’ for Rotherham United

ROTHERHAM UNITED manager Paul Warne has hailed outgoing captain Will Vaulks following his record move to Cardiff City – and says it represents ‘good business’ for the club.

Vaulks has completed his expected switch to the Bluebirds for an undisclosed fee, understood to be worth an initial £2.1m up front, with the fee rising to £3.5m.

The Welsh international, 25, has signed a three-year deal with Neil Warnock’s side – in a record outgoing sale for the Millers.

Vaulks’s former club Falkirk have a percentage sell-on fee inserted into the deal and are entitled to an unspecified payment.

Warne, who brought in Plymouth Argyle striker Freddie Ladapo in a record incoming deal for the club earlier this week, said: “It is great for Will and I am really pleased with what he has done for the club.

“I love the kid, he has done brilliant on and off the pitch.

“He has deserved his chance. I do not think any Rotherham fan will begrudge him playing at a higher level and potentially above that.

“It was good business for the club. He was in his last year of his contract, we tried to re-sign him this time last year and it was not going to happen – but he still gave everything he had.

“I am sincerely really pleased for him.

“I will have to rebuild the team in a few places and his (position) is one of them.”

Warne – who has brought in former French trialist Julien Lamy on a one-year-deal – has revealed that he is close to bringing in a wide-sided player who can play through the middle of the forward line, and the deal could be finalised on Monday.

The Millers remain interested in Ross County midfielder Jamie Lindsay and are likely to bring in an Under-23 loan goalkeeper to fill the breach following Marek Rodak’s return to Fulham after a second loan stint.