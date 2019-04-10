Sending off cost us the game, says Rotherham United chief Paul Warne

Have your say

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne admitted Tyrone Mings’ sending off had ultimately not worked in his side’s favour as they squandered a lead to lose to Aston Villa.

Mings had already been booked when he needlessly handled Joe Newell’s cross and was promptly given his marching orders.

Vaulks made no mistake from 12 yards as he blasted the resulting spot-kick past Steer to give the Millers a deserved half-time lead.

However, the game turned on its head within moments of the second half starting.

Madley ruled that Ajayi had deliberately handled Ahmed Elmohamady’s cross from the right, and substitute Kodjia fired his penalty into the top corner.

Villa then went ahead in the 51st minute, with Grealish playing an excellent one-two with Elmohamady before placing a calm finish beyond Rodak.

Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings, left, sent off by referee Madeley against Rotherham United. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

“It was a great spectacle for the neutral,” he said.

“I thought it was a bit harsh for a second yellow. The first 10 minutes second half have swung the game and we weren’t good enough on the night to get a second goal.

“I take great pride in the first half performance against the form team in the championship.

“I thought we lost a little bit of a battle in the middle of the pitch. Their quality with the ball told with the randomness of it being 11 against 10.

Their quality with the ball told with the randomness of it being 11 against 10. Paul Warne

“A point would have been a good point tonight but it wasn’t to be unfortunately.”