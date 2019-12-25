Shrewsbury Town v Rotherham United: Christmas Day off as Millers target away day rewards

CHALK and cheese is the only phrase to describe Rotherham United’s spasmodic league form so far this season.

On their travels, only Ipswich Town have a better away record in League One than the Millers, but it is a somewhat different story on home soil with only two sides having taken fewer points than Paul Warne’s side.

In that respect, Warne is likely to be glad to hit the road today, more especially given the fact that the Millers have won on their last three trips to Shropshire without so much as conceding a goal, including a thumping 4-0 success in the Carabao Cup in August.

Warne, who allowed his players to forego training and have Christmas Day off in order to spend some valuable time with their families, said: “We have to go there and try to pick up something on the road.

“It will be a competitive game. Boxing Day games are always excellent. (But) I fancy us to go there and take something.

“We have played them twice already. We won there convincingly in the Carabao Cup and then they were really resolute in defence at our place in the league and drew 0-0.

“They had a back five and we really struggled to break them down. They have had some really good results recently.

“They have some outstanding players in their team. If they are on song, it is going to be a tough afternoon for us.”

Last six games: Shrewsbury LWDDWW; Rotherham WLWLDD.

Referee: M Edwards (Tyne and Wear).

Last time: Shrewsbury 0 Rotherham 4, August 14, 2019; Carabao Cup.