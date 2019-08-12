Shrewsbury Town v Rotherham United - Paul Warne eyes winger and Carabao Cup progression

IF ROTHERHAM UNITED need an extra incentive ahead of their opening foray in the Carabao Cup this season, it arrives from the events of 12 months ago.

The Millers saw off Wigan 3-1 to book a glamour trip to Goodison Park to face Everton, but it is not just a potential round-two appointment against marquee opposition that is occupying the thoughts of manager Paul Warne.

I love wingers and always have. If anyone struggles to watch 4-3-3 in a stadium, it is me. Paul Warne

He quipped: “I would not fancy Man City (who beat Rotherham 7-0 in the FA Cup) obviously.

“But if you win the first one, you do not know who you are going to get in the second one; you could get a League Two team and then all of a sudden, find yourself quite a way into the tournament.

“We just do not like losing collectively as a football club and want to progress in the cup. If that got us a trip to Norwich away or something, that would be great.”

Meanwhile, the Millers are intensifying their search for another winger to boost their options on the flanks following the exits of Jon Taylor, Joe Newell, Anthony Forde and Ryan Williams.

Warne said: “I think it would give us another option. There may be games where we start 4-3-3 and then for whatever reason, it is not working and we can put a winger on.

“I love wingers and always have. If anyone struggles to watch 4-3-3 in a stadium, it is me.”

“At the moment, that is not the case and we are putting out a competitive 11 and while that is the case, it is not a drama.”

Last six games: Shrewsbury LLDDWL; Rotherham LLLLWL.

Referee: A Backhouse (Cumbria).

Last time: Shrewsbury 0 Rotherham 1, February 17, 2018; League One.