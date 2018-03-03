Team spirit brings Rotherham United closer together in drive to reach play-offs

ROTHERHAM UNITED winger Anthony Forde may have come within a point of automatic promotion to the Championship with former club Walsall two seasons ago, but the winger admits he has known nothing like the Millers’ recent feats.

Paul Warne’s men have triumphed in their last seven League One matches and, for seasoned supporters, the run is evoking memories of the club’s memorable sequence of nine successive league wins in the winter of 1982.

The only thing that has stopped Rotherham in their tracks this year is the weather, with today’s scheduled trip to Gillingham falling victim to the Arctic blast.

“Two years ago at Walsall we were in and around the top three for most of the season,” said Forde. “I had a similar feeling, but we did not go on a run as good as this.

“At the moment we just feel like we are going to win and run over teams. We are adjusting well to games and how teams play and that is credit to the staff for getting us ready.”

For Forde and his team-mates, not to mention Warne, the difference between this time last year and now is marked.

Twelve months ago, the Millers – effectively consigned to relegation – could not buy a win and were desperate for the season to draw to a conclusion.

But, in recent months, Warne and his staff have developed a culture of togetherness.

“He (Warne) has been really good and gives you confidence all the time and backs every one of us,” added Forde.

“There is not one person in the team that does not get on with another person. It is a really good group and you need that to be successful.”

“If you are not doing things properly, he does at times. But most of the time, he just gives you confidence and makes sure you are working as hard as you can for him or else he will let you know if you are not.”