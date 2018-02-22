Video: Rotherham United handed timely injury boost from defender

ROTHERHAM UNITED left-back Joe Mattock is back in the reckoning for Saturday’s eagerly-awaited South Yorkshire derby with near-neighbours Doncaster Rovers.

The defender come off in the recent home victory over Oxford United with a hamstring strain and missed the fine weekend win over Shrewsbury - but he has trained this week, with manager Paul Warne reporting no fresh injury issues with the Millers chasing their seventh successive League One win.

BACK IN THE FRAME: Rotherham United's Joe Mattock. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Warne, whose side are the form team in the country and are undefeated in their past 13 matches, taking 33 points from the last 39 available, said: “He (Mattock) is good. He has trained today.

“I had a few issues earlier in the week. Will’s ankle was a little bit sore and Fordy’s (Anthony Forde) back was a little bit sore. Rich Towell’s knee was a little bit sore, but they have all trained today, with all guns blazing.

“We don’t really hold back with our training. They have all trained and apart from Procs (Jamie Proctor) and (Darren) Potter, they are all fit.

Midfielder Potter is stepping up his rehabilitation following his back ailment and is expected to be back in the fray some time next month.

Warne added: “He is on the grass at the moment, but not training with the squad. I have had a chat with the physios and they are hopeful that after the Gilingham game, he will be fully integrated into training with the full squad.

“Then it is just a matter of getting some minutes on the grass and playing reserve games to get him back to full speed.

“He has been out since the start of December, so it will be nice to have him back.”

Saturday’s game is a near sell-out, with Doncaster having sold out their 2,578 visiting contingent.