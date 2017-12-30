Walsall v Rotherham: Paul Warne preparing for life without Kieffer Moore

ROTHERHAM UNITED manager Paul Warne says he is likely to resist the temptation to make a raft of changes this afternoon because of his quest to cultivate further a winning mentality.

The Millers face two games in the space of three days, starting at Walsall today, as they bid to propel themselves into the top six and build on a haul of 10 points from the last 12 available.

Warne acknowledges that he is mindful of the stiff task that the Millers are likely to face on New Year’s Day when they play host to a promotion-chasing Blackburn Rovers side who are starting to flex their muscles in their quest for elevation to the Championship.

With that in mind, freshening up his side is an option that would certainly possess its merits for many managers.

But with the Millers having provided themselves with a transfusion of confidence in four unbeaten games, continuity is likely to govern Warne’s selection.

This could well mean top-scorer Kieffer Moore remaining on the bench, with Warne also acutely aware of the fact that the striker will be recalled by parent club Ipswich Town at the start of the new year, with the Millers needing to fully acclimatise themselves to life after Moore.

Warne, who opted to start Jerry Yates in preference to 13-goal Moore in the 3-0 Boxing Day win at Bury, said: “Psychology is massive in sport. If you win a few on the trot, you just feel a little bit invincible.

“You have to respect the opposition, obviously, but we will set up to win the game, like we did at Bury.

“What really builds relationships and bonds is winning. You can play with anyone and if you win you can accept their frailties.

“The lads have defended well for the last two games. I think they have got more belief in each other.

“When you are winning, you do not have to make as many changes.

“I do like rewarding excellence and like trying to keep the team together. I also like the fact that my 11 lads can run, and run hard.

“As long as they look fresh and I do not have to make a change, I will not. But if I see something that I think will improve us and help us get at Walsall, then I have plenty of options.

“A few weeks ago, the lads not performing as well as they could. I made four or five changes, which is too many really.”