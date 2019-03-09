Why Paul Warne believes Chris Wilder is manager of the season

the respect between neighbours Rotherham United and Sheffield United makes for a refreshing departure compared to some rather more venomous South Yorkshire derbies.

Back in the mid-Noughties former Millers winger and Blades manager Neil Warnock helped out his former club in their first administration spell by allowing Stephen Quinn and Jonathan Forte to head across the Tinsley Viaduct on loan.

Other examples of support between the two clubs have occurred sporadically over many years, with the presence of two former Rotherham players in the home dug-out today in Chris Wilder and Alan Knill ensuring that the relationship between rival clubs is strong to this day.

Not that both sides, in desperate need for points for different reasons, will be offering charity or kind words once the action gets underway.

Once the final whistle is blown then normal relations will ensue with Millers manager Paul Warne effusive in his praise of the work of his counterpart Wilder this season.

He said: “I just want to put on the record that no matter what happens at the end of the season I think Chris Wilder has been manager of the season. The way they play and what they have got, which we have, is a real camaraderie amongst their squad.

“For us to go there again is great. We get on with Knilly and Chris really well, so there is no dramas and I think it will be a good game to play in.”

Bramall Lane is not a happy hunting ground for the Millers, who have not won on their past eight trips. Their last win came in a 2-1 success in September, 1980.

Millers’ players and staff will wear black armbands today to mark this week’s passing of Joan Stewart, wife of chairman Tony and mother of vice-chairman Richard.