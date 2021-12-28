Rotherham United's League One clash with Lincoln City postponed as Imps suffer Covid-19 outbreak

The Millers saw their 21-game unbeaten run come to and end on Boxing Day as they were beaten 1-0 at Accrington Stanley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement on the Rotherham website confirmed: "Rotherham United’s Sky Bet League One fixture against Lincoln City, scheduled to take place on Wednesday 29th December has been postponed.

POSTPONED: Rotherham United's clash with Lincoln City has been called off. Picture: Getty Images.

"Lincoln City informed the Millers and the EFL on Tuesday afternoon that they would be unable to fulfil the fixture at AESSEAL New York Stadium due to a number of positive COVID-19 cases in their squad.

"At present, Rotherham United are not aware of any positive cases within our own playing squad.

"In light of the increased transmission rate of the Omicron variant, the EFL will now review the circumstances surrounding the postponement.

"In addition it will assist affected clubs throughout this challenging period to help them mitigate against the risk of infection amongst players and staff, while ensuring their obligations to the EFL regulations are maintained.

"A rearranged date for the fixture will be confirmed in due course.

"Any tickets bought for the originally scheduled date will remain valid for when the fixture is rearranged. Any supporters who are unable to attend a newly-arranged date can get in touch with the Red and White Shop to enquire about a refund for their tickets.