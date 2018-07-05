Round-up: Doncaster Rovers not interested in Marquis offers | Second goalkeeper exits Leeds | Bradford striker makes switch

Have your say

DONCASTER ROVERS have rejected two six-figure bids for leading striker John Marquis – from SPL side Aberdeen and League One rivals Peterborough United respectively.

The Dons reportedly tabled an offer of £500,000 for Marquis, while separate reports suggested that Peterborough have upped the ante with a £750,000 bid.

GONE: Dominic Poleon. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

The figures quoted in both bids are understood to be wide of the mark, but Rovers have been quick to rebuff both offers nevertheless, with the striker not for sale.

Marquis, 26, who has netted 41 times in two seasons at Rovers, has two years left on his current contract, signed last summer.

Leeds United goalkeeper Andy Lonergan has left the club by mutual consent.

The Preston-born custodian rejoined Leeds for a second time last August, having previously played for the club in 2011-2012.

Lonergan, 34, made nine appearances for the Whites in all competitions last season.

Bradford City forward Dominic Poleon has left the club after agreeing a deal with League Two outfit Crawley Town

The 24-year-old has penned a two-year deal, leaving Valley Parade for an undisclosed fee.

Poleon, who has also played for Leeds United and Sheffield United on loan, made 37 appearances for the Bantams last season following his switch from AFC Wimbledon in June 2017, netting seven times.

Sheffield United will host Inter Milan at Bramall Lane on Tuesday, July 24.

The Italian Serie A club are expected to bring a strong squad, headlined by captain and Argentine striker Mauro Icardi and also including internationals Radja Nainggolan, Antonio Candreva and Stefan de Vrij.

Blades manager Chris Wilder said: “We are delighted to welcome one of the world’s best club teams to the Lane.”