Rowe return hands a boost to Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann

Doncaster Rovers have been a handed a timely fillip, with captain Tommy Rowe back in the fold for Saturday's home game with managerless AFC Wimbledon.

The influential midfielder has been sidelined since early September with a serious hamstring tear, but is ready to make his comeback against the lowly Dons, as Rovers seek to end a run of three successive League One losses and six matches without a win in all competitions.

On Rowe's return, manager Grant McCann said: "It is a huge boost for us.

"We were going to wait until Tuesday in a reserve game arranged for Tommy before the Chorley (cup replay) game. But I think in terms of a confidence booster for the squad, it will be great to have the captain back involved for psychological reasons and things like that.

"It is good to have him back."

Paul Taylor, Joe Wright and Mitchell Lund are all sidelined along with Will Longbottom, with Danny Amos (foot) rated as 'touch and go.'