Rumour Mill: Allardyce back in the Everton frame | Pardew close to West Brom post | Manchester United keen to boost left-sided options

WHILE the January transfer window may be more than a month away, that doesn’t stop speculation mounting as to who may be going where come the New Year – both on and off the pitch.

Here are just a few of those rumours doing the rounds at the moment.

Alan Pardew. Picture: Ryan Browne/PA

Efforts continue at Goodison Park to bring Sam Allardyce in to steady the ship, with Everton bosses thought to have invited the former England manager for further talks after he snubbed their advances earlier in November. Allardyce reportedly caught wind that, despite the Toffees’ overtures, the club’s hierarchy were really interested in Watford boss Marco Silva.

Everton chiefs are now reported to have conceded defeat in their attempts to bring in the Portuguese manager. However, following continued losses, Everton are likely to be keen to replace caretaker manager David Unsworth, who stepped in following the sacking of Ronald Koeman in October.

In other managerial moves, West Brom are expected to confirm ALAN PARDEW is their new manager in the next 24 hours, according to some national newspapers. The former Crystal Palace boss revealed he had held talks with Albion officials, who are reported to have offered him a £1m bonus if he keeps them in the Premier League.

Interim manager Gary Megson will oversee proceedings against Newcastle on Tuesday night - with Pardew expected to be in the stands ahead of an announcement after the game.

On the pitch Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign prolific Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, while Manchester United are looking at four left-footed players as they already make plans for next season. Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale, Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann, Tottenham defender Danny Rose and Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil are all targets, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes says any attempts to sign midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri in January will be rejected, while midfielder Josef de Souza - a summer target for West Brom - has played down the idea of leaving Turkish club Fenerbahce in January.

West Ham are ready to make a move for Krasnodar striker Fyodor Smolov, and, at the same time, according to the Liverpool Echo, Everton have been linked with a move for Besiktas playmaker Oguzhan Ozyakup, who was once dubbed “the new Zinedine Zidane”.