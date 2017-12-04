Rumour Mill-Transfer Gossip: Liverpool face fight to keep Salah | Allardyce keen to keep Barkley at Everton | West Brom battle to keep hold of prospect Roberts

Liverpool will be hoping they can hold on to star player Mohamed Salah amid reports Real Madrid are interested in signing the 25-year-old.

Egypt manager Hector Cuper said the Spanish giants want to bring the winger to Madrid following his impressive 18 goals in 24 appearances for the Reds. Salah joined Liverpool from Roma for £34m in the summer.

Ausburg right-back Daniel Opare could be making his way to the Premier League when he becomes available for transfer in January. Everton, West Ham, Stoke and Swansea are all reportedly interested in the 27-year-old, who is likely to command a £3m price-tag.

Sam Allardyce has said he knows Ross Barkley’s future at Everton is not a certainty - but admitted he would be “delighted” to keep the 23-year-old at the club, according to report.

The injured midfielder has not yet made an appearance for the Toffees this season, and after a failed move to Chelsea in the summer, it appears the transfer saga could continue next year.

West Brom may face a fight to keep teenage star Tyler Roberts at The Hawthorns, according to the Daily Mirror. The 18-year-old, currently on loan at Walsall, has put in impressive performances of late, sparking interest from Marseille, with the opportunity of a first-team start potentially enough lure him to Ligue 1.

A fall-out at Sevilla could see Steven N’Zoni back playing in England, according to The Sun. The 28-year-old has not appeared for the Spanish club since being substituted against Liverpool last month. He was reported to have left the stadium at half-time following the decision.

But now, after showing interest in the midfielder during the summer, Arsenal could be willing to trigger his £35m release clause, the paper says.

