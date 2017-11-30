Rumour Mill-Transfer Gossip: Zlatan looking to stick with Manchester United | Courtois targetted by Real Madrid | Danny Ings may switch to West Brom

ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC is to start talks with Jose Mourinho over new deal to keep the Swede at Old Trafford into next season, according to reports.

The 36-year-old forward, who returned from nearly seven months out through injury against Watford on Tuesday, was reportedly looking for a lucrative move to the United States. However, after such a long spell out of action, he has arranged talks with the manager in the new year to see about an extension to a 12-month deal signed in August.

His Red Devils’ team-mate David de Gea and Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois are among potential target goalkeepers for Real Madrid. Both have 18 months left on their contracts, although Real boss Zinedine Zidane is said to be concerned over the strength of his side’s goal-stopping ability.

Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalag, who will be available in January, is seen as an alternative a candidate.

Chelsea are poised to swoop on Juventus’ £60m left-back Alex Sandro next month, according to some national newspapers. The Blues reportedly attempted to bring Sandro to Stamford Bridge over the summer. Should fellow Brazilian international David Luiz’s reported fall-out with boss Antonio Conte lead to the defender leaving for Real Madrid, it would create a vacancy for Sandro to fill.

Marco Silva is concerned Waford may struggle to keep hold of £11.5m forward Richarlison as the Brazilian continues to attract admiring glances from other Premier League clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

After digging their heels in to fend off multiple reported attempts by Everton to lure their respected boss away, the club may not be able to stop the 20-year-old moving on - despite only joining from Fluminense on a five-year deal in July. Clubs from the Chinese Super League are also said to be keeping watch.

One of new West Brom boss Alan Pardew’s first signings could be Liverpool striker Danny Ings, according to the Birmingham Mail. The 25-year-old is said to be due to be available for loan in January and Pardew could bring him in while Albion plots bigger swoops - and sales. Team mate Marko Grujic is also set to be available in the winter window and the Serbian would like to stay in the Premier League.