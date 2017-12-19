RUMOUR MILL - Who may be going where once the January transfer window opens

IT is less than two weeks until the January transfer window opens for clubs in Yorkshire - and beyond.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte believes it is important Manchester City are prevented from signing Southampton's Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will not make an offer for Van Dijk unless Saints lower their £70m valuation of the player. Staying on Merseyside, Barcelona striker Luis Suarez says Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho would be welcomed at the Catalan giants, while Reds boss Jurgen Klopp says RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita will not join the Reds in January.

Rafael Benitez holds the key to a potential takeover of Newcastle United going through. The club's prospective new owners will pull out of buying the club if the highly experienced Spanish coach is sacked, according to reports in the North East.

Manchester United can snap up Arsenal's German midfielder Mesut Ozil for an £8m signing-on fee if the 29-year-old leaves the Gunners on a free transfer at the end of the season - but the Red Devils will demand than £35m for 28-year-old midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are ready to strengthen their defence with Chelsea's £25m David Luiz, while West Ham manager David Moyes says the FA has thrown referee Graham Scott under the bus by charging Manuel Lanzini with diving against Stoke.

European champions Real Madrid are in advanced negotiations with Chelsea's Belgian playmaker Eden Hazard, according to reports in Europe.