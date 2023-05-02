RELEGATION-THREATENED Leeds United are reportedly considering a move for veteran manager Sam Allardyce in a desperate attempt to save their ailing season with four games to go - with Javi Gracia set to be sacked.

Leeds are out of the drop zone on goal difference alone, but their pitiful form - which has seen them lose four matches out of their last five and concede the most goals ever in a calendar month - has set off widespread alarm bells in the corridors of power in the United hierarchy and reports suggest they could now turn to Allardyce.

According to The Athletic, the former Bolton and Everton manager, who had a very brief spell in charge of England, is being strongly considered.

The 68-year-old has been out of work since failing to beat the drop as West Brom boss in 2021. He has previously worked with manager director Angus Kinnear during his previous time at West Ham.

Sam Allardyce. Picture: Getty Images

Allardyce is understood to have offered his services to the troubled Elland Road club back in February when Leeds sacked Jesse Marsch.

Leeds's relegation run-in is daunting. On Saturday, they visit leaders and reigning champions Manchester City and welcome a Newcastle United side pushing for Champions League qualification the following weekend.