Sander Berge: Sheffield United fans gave me goosebumps with their electric welcome

Sander Berge got “goosebumps” at the end of his Sheffield United debut, but the £22m midfielder says there was more than emotion behind his decision to move to South Yorkshire.

READ MORE - Message of intent issued as Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder drives on



On Thursday, the Norway international became the Blades' record signing after joining from Champions League side Genk.

On Saturday he was straight into the starting line-up at home to Crystal Palace.

The away fans took to him immediately, singing a terrace song his new captain, Billy Sharp, had publicised brought to their attention. He showed his appreciation at the end of the game, going over to salute the fans, and throw his shirt into the crowd.

As an Oasis fan, Berge enjoyed his personalised version of “She's Electric,” which Sharp shared on social media when a fan sent it to him after the deal was completed.

“That was fantastic, thanks to Billy for the song but also the fans at the end for singing it, I got goosebumps at the end,” he admitted.

“As an Oasis fan I love that song.”

Chris Wilder first showed an interest in Berge during the summer, but it took until January before a deal could be done. Newly-promoted Sheffield United were the favourites to be relegated at the start of the season, but Saturday's 1-0 win took them up to fifth in the Premier League. They dropped to sixth with Tottenham Hotspur's surprise win over Manchester City.

Berge was monitoring their progress, and not just their results.

“I was persuaded (to join) in many ways,” he said. “I've followed the team closely for a long period of time and seen how they've developed for many months and how they play, and I think that'll suit me.

“And with Chris the manager, the way he spoke to me about what my role will be and the family perspective of the club, it's a very humble, down-to-earth and hard-working mentality. All those things suit me and when they push so much for getting me it gives me a very good feeling.

“It's the best dressing room I've ever been a part of.”

Genk often used Berge as the left of two holding midfielders in a 4-2-3-1 formation. The Blades play 3-5-1-1, and at Selhurst Park, Berge was used on the right of the central midfield, ahead of defensive pivot Oliver Norwood.