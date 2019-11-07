Saturday is going to be historic day for women’s football – Beth Mead

Whitby’s Beth Mead says the prospect of playing in front of a sold-out Wembley Stadium is humbling as she prepares to tackle Germany with England’s Lionesses.

The Lionesses are set to break the all-time attendance record for a women’s game in England, topping the 80,023 that watched USA defeat Japan at Wembley to claim gold at the London 2012 Olympics.

And the Arsenal forward cannot wait to run out in front of the biggest crowd she has ever played in front of.

“It’s incredible, the support we are receiving is amazing and really humbling,” said Mead.

“Saturday is going to be a historic day for women’s football.

“It’s going to be by far the biggest crowd I have played in front of. I’ve played in front of big crowds and I’ve played at Wembley, but nothing is going to feel like this.” Mead believes the fact the Lionesses have sold out Wembley is a sign of the impact their World Cup campaign and increased exposure has had on the women’s game.

“The last time they played there they had about 40,000, now it’s doubled, showing massive gains in the women’s game,” added Mead.

Of tomorrow’s opponents, the former Sunderland forward added: “Germany are an unbelievable team with an amazing history in the women’s game, it’s going to be a great occasion playing them.

“They aren’t an easy team to play against, but we’re looking forward to the test.”

The action doesn’t stop there for the Lionesses, who travel to Czech Republic for a fixture on Tuesday night.

“It’s a quick turnaround, they bring other threats and are a very different team, but we will recover, prepare and focus on that game after Saturday,” added Mead, who starred for England in the summer’s World Cup.