Scunthorpe United 1 Doncaster Rovers 2: Wilks maintains his goalscoring habit

IN-FORM striker Malik Wilks continued his glorious start to life in Doncaster colours by firing the club into the second round of the Carabao Cup.

The teenager is on loan from fellow Yorkshire outfit Leeds United and has proven a hit at the Keepmoat by scoring in his first three appearances for Rovers.

And the 19-year-old once again came up with the goods – with Danny Andrew grabbing the second to down Scunthorpe at Glanford Park.

There was late drama as last season’s top scorer John Marquis missed a penalty before substitute Stephen Humprhys pulled one back for Scunthorpe.

Rovers goalkeeper Marko Marosi did well to keep out a low Josh Morris strike.

Wilks was rewarded for constantly getting into the right areas by firing into the bottom corner after Marquis regained position and found him in the box.

Less than 10 minutes after the restart McCann’s team had their second as full-backs Niall Mason and Andrew combined for the latter to bag his first for the club.

Marquis was denied from 12 yards as Watson guessed correctly to tip the spot-kick past the post. And the hosts took advantage as Humprhys scored with a curling strike but McCann’s men had done enough to progress at the expense of his former club.

Scunthorpe United: Watson, Clarke, Goode, McArdle, Borthwick-Jackson (Butroid, 82), Lund, Perch, Colclough, Thomas, Morris (Horsfield, 77), Novak (Humphrys, 60). Unused subs: Flatt, Dales, Olomola, Burgess.

Doncaster Rovers: Marosi, Mason, Wright, Butler, Andrew, Blair, Kane, Whiteman (McCullough, 81), Coppinger (Taylor, 73), Marquis, Wilks (May, 73). Unused subs: Lawlor, Anderson, Amos, Beestin.

Referee: Geoff Eltringham (County Durham).