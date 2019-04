Have your say

Relegated Bradford City gave their fans something to cheer with a rare victory against Scunthorpe United in League One.

Billy Clarke put the Bantams in front on two minutes, before Jermaine Anderson fired in a long-range effort.

And it was 3-0 on 15 minutes Eoin Doyle heading in.

Kyle Wootton pulled a goal back for the visitors, before Lee Novak made it 3-2, but Bradford - bottom of the table - managed to hold for all three points.