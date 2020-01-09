Second January transfer signing secured by Barnsley with full-back Kilian Ludewig

BARNSLEY have secured their second signing of the January transfer window after bringing in highly-rated teenage German right-back Kilian Ludewig on loan from Red Bull Salzburg.

The 19-year-old has joined the Championship strugglers on loan for the rest of the 2019-20 season and becomes the second player who was playing in Gerhard Struber's homeland of Austria to head to Oakwell this week following the capture of Wolfsberger midfielder Marcel Ritzmaier.

Austria-born players Sami Radlinger and Patrick Schmidt are also at Oakwell, having joined the club last summer.

Ludewig has also played for Salzburg's feeder club FC Liefering after previously spending time at RB Leipzig.