“Seeds of growth” showing at Huddersfield Town, believes Danny Cowley

Danny Cowley believes that his Huddersfield Town side are showing “seeds of growth” as the Terriers prepare for a trip to an “exceptional” Fulham side tomorrow afternoon.

After a difficult start to 2020, losing crunch fixtures to Stoke City and Barnsley, Huddersfield have picked up four points from the last six with a draw against Brentford and a dramatic win at Hull City on Tuesday.

Fulham are flying high in the Championship after being relegated with the Terriers last campaign. The Cottagers are just four points from the automatic promotion spots but Cowley insists Town will go to West London full of confidence.

“They have got an exceptional squad, with a balance of depth and quality,” said Cowley.

“They have got quite a lot of injury problems themselves but they have got an incredible depth that allows them to cope with it.

“It will be a really tough game, we anticipate a tough challenge.

“But, we go there with confidence. We are two unbeaten now and are starting to see some seeds of growth in the team from Tuesday night. We go to Fulham with a gameplan and a motivation to maintain the levels we have got to in the last two performances.”

Cowley feels that Fulham are one of the best teams in the Championship and continued: “It is a tough league, anybody can beat anyone on any given day.

“That is what makes it a great league, there is little between first and 24th. Fulham are one of the best teams in the division, there is no doubt about that.

“They have probably got some of the best players in the league. We understand the challenge in front of us but we are looking forward to it.”

The Terriers enjoyed more of the possession at Hull in Tuesday night’s dramatic win.

Cowley feels the work on the training pitch is starting to reap rewards as Huddersfield are, in his view, becoming more effective with the ball.

He said: “I felt our work with the ball was much better. We had over 50 per cent possession away from home, which is a really good sign. We had more options with the ball and that is something we have been working hard on in training.

“It is good to see the players achieve the success from their hard work.”

Huddersfield are set to be without goalkeeper Kamil Grabara for at least a month after he suffered a head injury on Tuesday night. The Liverpool loanee was taken to hospital but has now been discharged.