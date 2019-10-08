Seeds sown early as frustrated Barnsley coach Daniel Stendel suddenly exits Oakwell - Leon Wobschall

IT IS hard to comprehend that just 157 days ago, Daniel Stendel was being tossed up in the air by his delirious Barnsley players during a Champagne-fuelled end-of-season love-in at Bristol Rovers.

Those Reds supporters who travelled down to the West Country for a League One promotion party - and those who watched the beamback at Oakwell - sung heartily about how ‘Stendel is Our King’.

Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel voiced concerns in the summer over the lack of Championship experience in his promoted squad. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

Just over five months later and the German has been unceremoniously dethroned.

Sadly, once the understandable celebrations following a dream first season in English football for Herr Stendel died down, tensions began to come to the fore.

A passionate guy who wears his heart of his sleeve and struggles to conceal his emotions, Stendel’s demeanour when the Reds convened for the start of pre-season at the end of June was worrying.

It was not the sort usually associated with someone who had recently won promotion.

At a press gathering, the former Hannover 96 boss - fully aware of Barnsley’s model of signing young and hungry emerging players and giving them the stage to develop before later being sold on for profit - voiced a significant concern.

Those concerns are extremely prescient, more especially given his departure from the club on Tuesday morning.

Despite only being in England for a year, Stendel knew more than enough about the Championship to denote that it is one of the toughest divisions in the world.

One where running with an inexperienced side is fraught with risk and even folly.

FAN FAVOURITE: Daniel Stendel quickly built a solid rapport with the Barnsley supporters. Picture: Dave Howarth/PA

In the week that saw Adam Davies and Liam Lindsay leave the club, Stendel nailed it, with the exit of Ethan Pinnock likely to have deepened his disquiet.

Stendel prophetically said: “The club have a philosophy to sign young players that can improve and have potential, but I think we also need some players with experience for the Championship, which is a tough league.

“We improved the players so much last season, but it is normally easier to improve players in League One than in the Championship.

“We work every day to improve the team and the players, but we do not have so much time in the Championship.

PARTY ON: Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel celebrates promotion with his players at Bristol Rovers' Memorial Stadium. Picture: Darren Staples/PA

“We will work together for the best solution for this club of young players of quality with players of experience that we need for a successful season.

“I hope we find the right solutions in the next weeks.”

In the final analysis, the clock started to tick in terms of Stendel’s departure from that very point. The seed had been sown.

Barnsley’s labours will have frustrated him, but ultimately not surprised him. This is what he feared - and perhaps inwardly knew - would happen at the end of June.