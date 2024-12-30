Sheffield United are reportedly admirers of Stoke City’s on-loan Leicester City forward Tom Cannon.

The 22-year-old was linked with a raft of Championship clubs in the summer following Leicester’s promotion to the Premier League.

Stoke won the race for his signature, wrapping up a season-long loan deal on the final day of the summer window.

Tom Cannon is currently on loan at Stoke City from Leicester City. | David Rogers/Getty Images

He has scored nine goals in 21 appearances across all competitions for the Potters, standing out in what has been a difficult campaign for the club.

Despite only joining in late August, Cannon has played under two permanent managers in Steven Schumacher and Narcis Pelach.

According to transfer reporter Darren Witcoop, Sheffield United are admirers of Cannon heading into the January window.

Stoke are thought to be keen to retain his services, although Leicester are believed to have a recall option.

Sheffield United would reportedly have to sign Cannon on a permanent basis, although the club’s recent takeover may have given them the financial power to do so.

At just 22, the forward would arguably be a shrewd addition considering he could have significant resale value in the future.