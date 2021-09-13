Step forward Sheffield United, who have no less than four representatives in our XI - a welcome departure from last season - and the manager’s vote no less.

A strong weekend also for Hull City, with six clubs represented in this week’s selections.

Goalkeeper

lliman N'Diaye of Sheffield Utd (l) celebrates scoring with Morgan Gibbs-White (Picture: Simon Bellis / Sportimage)

Matt Ingram (Hull City)

Picked up a second clean sheet in a row as the Tigers chiselled out a gritty point at Swansea. Made some terrific saves, especially in the first half - including a big one to deny Matt Grimes.

Defence

Lewie Coyle (Hull City)

Hull City's Lewie Coyle. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

On-message and resolute in his defensive work all game and took care of Swans’ danger man Jake Bidwell.

Fiacre Kelleher (Bradford City)

Handed a league debut in the absence of captain Niall Canavan and did not disappoint in a commanding performance at Salford.

Jacob Greaves (Hull City)

Harry Toffolo scores during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Huddersfield Town. (Picture: John Early/Getty Images)

One of several defenders to shine in Wales in Hull colours and his decision-making and application was impressive for his hometown side.

Harry Toffolo (Huddersfield Town)

Competitive and competent in his defensive work without the ball and afforded the fillip of his first Town goal since December in the narrow reverse at Stoke.

Midfield

Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips sprint away from Liverpool's Thiago. ( Picture: Tony Johnson)

Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United)

Remember the name...Burst onto the scene with an irresistible performance for the Blades against Peterborough which was full of verve, energy and goal threat. Two goals on your full league debut is simply the stuff of dreams - a cracking strike and a header.

Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United)

On the losing side, yes, but showed his international class against exalted opponents and showed leadership, drive and poise in his passing range. A top, top player.

Ben Osborn (Sheffield United)

Handed an advanced role and did not disappoint in a terrifically heartening display.

Morgan Gibbs-White of Sheffield United celebrates scoring on his debut against Peterborough (Picture: Simon Bellis / Sportimage)

Another to fill his boots on the goalscoring front and helped himself to a brace. Fine showing.

Attackers

Morgan Gibbs-White (Sheffield United)

Another to excel on debut day and terrorised Posh at times with his pace and trickery. A creative outlet and also found the net with a super strike.

Billy Sharp (Sheffield United)

No goals, granted. But his all-round display was full of class, nous and authority and the Posh rearguard were given a schooling by the veteran.

Jack Diamond (Harrogate Town)

Underlined his importance to the Town cause and showed just why Simon Weaver was so keen for him to return to the club by never giving Newport’s defence a moments’ peace in a vibrant display.

Manager/head coach

Slavisa Jokanovic (Sheffield United)

That was more like it from the team representing the man drafted in to resuscitate the Blades.