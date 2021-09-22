Sheffield United and Rotherham United rise above rivals but Hull City slump – YP Power Rankings

.

Here are our updated standings, have a scroll through and see if you agree ... or not. let us know your thoughts in the comments section at the bottom.

1: Sheffield United WDWDWD (+2) – Not too long ago, the Blades propped up our YP table. Some turnaround then. United are finally on the move in an upward direction under Slavisa Jokanovic and have taken seven points from the last nine available since the last international break.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They also put in a very game performance in their Carabao Cup tie against top-flight outfit Southampton in midweek and did not lose any momentum despite changing their entire starting line-up following last weekend’s win at Hull. Reasons to believe again...

ON THE UP: Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic. Picture: Simon Hulme.

2: Rotherham United LWWLDW (+3) – Faced a few questions and a mini character examination after a surprise home reverse to Fleetwood, but Paul Warne’s Millers are rarely found wanting on that score. A haul of four points from six from two tough away dates at Lincoln and Bolton - it really should have been six - is something that will have alerted many at the top end of League One. Rotherham now face successive home games with AFC Wimbledon and Crewe and need to show their ruthless side.

3: Huddersfield Town WLWLWL (-2) – Their win-one-lose-one pattern continued with a surprise weekend loss to managerless Nottingham Forest - with Town fans forgiven for thinking that if only Chris Hughton had still been in charge. Still, the bigger picture is healthy, with Carlos Corberan’s side having won four of their past six Championship outings. Next up on the menu are games with Swansea, Blackburn and Luton with the Terriers ranked fourth in the division’s latest six-match guide.

4: Harrogate Town DWWDLD (-2) – Suffered their first League Two defeat of the season in a disappointing weekend reverse at Port Vale which saw manager Simon Weaver take much of the blame, but Harrogate dug deep to take a point home from their long trip to Crawley on Tuesday night.

Unbeaten on home soil this season, Town will be glad to get back to Wetherby Road for this weekend’s game with visiting Stevenage. The Sulphurites are ranked seventh in the league’s six-match form guide.

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne Picture: Tony Johnson

5: Sheffield Wednesday WWLWLD (-1) – Suffering from the sort of ‘bump in the road’ that many probably expected at the season’s outset. Three without a win in the league, Wednesday - frustrated by Shrewsbury last weekend - have systematic and tactical questions to ponder ahead of tough looking away trips to Ipswich and Wigan. It was never going to be easy…

6: Middlesbrough LDDLWL (=) – One step forward, two steps back. After a midweek victory at Nottingham Forest last week, Boro had an ideal platform to gain some momentum on home soil against Blackpool and blew it, with the Teessiders’ Achilles heel of indifferent form at the Riverside in danger of flaring up again. They have won just once in front of their own fans this term.

Boro, who have made an underwhelming start to the season, head to Reading this weekend. They have won on their last two trips to Berkshire.

7: Leeds United DWDLDD (+1) – Could a penalty shoot-out Cup win at Fulham prove the precursor to a change in league fortunes? Everyone of a Leeds persuasion will be hoping so. United may be enduring their longest run without a league win under Marcelo Bielsa, but let’s not also forget that they have lost just once in their past six matches in all competitions.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore. Picture: Steve Ellis

Still, the next batch of league games could be telling. After the weekend game with West Ham, Leeds play some of the division’s ‘lesser lights’, with all due respect.

8: Doncaster Rovers LLLLWW (+3) – A welcome rise for Rovers after a tortuous 2021. For their own well-being and state of mind, last Saturday’s fixture against visiting Morecambe looked a ‘must win’ game, even accounting for the fact that we are in mid-September.

Doncaster did that, just, to secure a maiden league success of the season and first at home since early March and they followed up with a Papa John’s Trophy victory over Manchester City under-21s in midweek. A base camp for Rovers, who now face long away trips to Plymouth and Ipswich.

9: Bradford City LLDLDL (-2) – After the warmth of summer, it is getting decidedly colder with autumn having set in for City. Six without a win in all competitions, the Bantams are struggling on the goalscoring front and are missing the injured duo of Lee Angol and Abo Eisa. A lengthy trek to Crawley is next on the menu for City, who still sit in a decent enough ninth spot in League Two’s six-match form guide. Early days, still.

Leeds United celebrate winning the penalty shootout after Illan Meslier saves Picture: Bruce Rollinson

10: Barnsley LDDLDD (-1) – Currently digging in a bit minus key personnel such as Carlton Morris, Mads Andersen and Romal Palmer. The Reds are six without a win and struggling for goals - with just four players finding the net this time at league level this term - although they are at least proving pretty hard to beat in the main.

Barnsley have drawn four of their past five outings, but a win or two doesn’t half help kick the points total on. Should Markus Schopp’s side fail to win at least one of their forthcoming games against Blackpool, Nottingham Forest and Millwall - with the latter two fixtures being at Oakwell - there will be a fair bit more to worry about.

Ranked 22nd in the Championship’s latest six-match form guide.

11: Hull City LLDDLL (-1) – First, the good news. City ended a Championship goal drought which stood at over ten hours in Saturday’s home game with Sheffield United. The not-so-good news? A 3-1 reverse to the Blades extended Hull’s winless league sequence to seven matches and they are yet to win in East Yorkshire in 2021-22.