Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder expecting tough battle at Hull City

SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Chris Wilder expects to face a side who are ‘fighting for their lives’ in Yorkshire rivals Hull City tomorrow night.

The seventh-placed Blades have the incentive of returning to the top six of the Championship, albeit for possibly just under 24 hours, if they triumph in East Yorkshire against relegation-threatened hosts who have not won in their last four home league matches and have triumphed just once in their past 10 Championship appointments.

If they click and say ‘yes’ then they can win games of football. They have quality and they will be fighting for their lives. There is no complacency from our point if view. Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder

Wilder, whose Leon Clarke-inspired side won 4-1 in the reverse fixture, with the Blades striker firing all four goals, said: “Hull City, like I said when they came to our place earlier in the season, is a squad full of internationals. “If they click and say ‘yes’ then they can win games of football. They have quality and they will be fighting for their lives.

“There is no complacency from our point if view.”

Wilder admits he has a goalkeeping conundrum with Simon Moore now available following suspension, with Jamal Blackman in possession of the No 1 jersey.

The Blades chief said: “We will make a decision, Jamal is in possession and Simon has to move him out. We always wanted that competition in what is a very important position.

“Jamal is a promising young goalkeeper who has improved here and who will get even better.”

Wilder will asssess striker James Wilson ahead of tomorrow’s derby, along with Ricky Holmes and David Brooks.

He said: “With James, we will know more when he has been in in the morning. But he is improving day by day and, hopefully, he’ll improve overnight. The same goes for Ricky and Brooksy, although they have got slightly different problems.

“They are the sort of things that can get better really quickly. We are hoping for some good bits of news.”