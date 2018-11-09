Sheffield United boss Wilder takes positives after being frustrated by neighbours Sheffield Wednesday

SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Chris Wilder professed to being delighted with the performance of his side in last night’s Steel City derby – despite seeing the high-flying Blades draw a blank in a goalless stalemate with Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls frustrated the hosts to secure a derby point in a 0-0 draw when victory would have seen the Blades return to the top of the Championship.

RESPECT: Players from both Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday line up for a minutes silence at Bramall Lane. Picture: James Wilson/Sportimage

The hosts were left to rue a 15th-minute penalty miss from David McGoldrick, with Sheffield-born keeper Cameron Dawson guessing right to make a vital save as the Owls claimed a precious point to ease the pressure on under-fire manager Jos Luhukay.

Wilder said: “I was delighted with the way we played. It shows how far we have come.

“We pegged a team back who were in the play-off semi-final two seasons ago and the play-off final and resorted to just booting it anywhere.

“They have big-hitters and big-name players and wages.”

We pegged a team back who were in the play-off semi-final two seasons ago and the play-off final and resorted to just booting it anywhere. They have big-hitters and big-name players and wages. Sheffield United manager, Chris Wilder

Luhukay added: “You are always happy when you are not losing games and the draw was very important for us and we got a clean sheet for the first time.

“At the beginning of the game, we had some luck and Cammy stopped the penalty at a very important moment.

“Cammy was fantastic. We all forget that we are playing with a very young goalkeeper. This was maybe his biggest game and he did a really good job.

“I don’t really understand why he has had a lot of critics.”