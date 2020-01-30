Sheffield United break their transfer record again to sign Sander Berge

Sheffield United have broken their club record signing for the fifth time since last season with the signing of midfielder Sander Berge.

The fee for the Norway international is undisclosed but it beats the £20m paid to Swansea City for Oli McBurnie in the summer.

Berge was a player the Blades looked at after winning promotion back to the Premier League in May, but they have now been able to push through a deal. Genk's preference was for Berge to be loaned back for the second half of the campaign, but Sheffield United's Premier League money has forced it through immediately.

The 21-year-old has played Champions League football for Genk this season, impressing in a group which included Liverpool and Napoli.

"He fits the bill in so many ways," said manager Chris Wilder. "He's a Norwegian international who has played 20 times for his country, he's also played Champions League football and we're delighted he has decided to come to Bramall Lane.

"Sander is someone we have known about for quite a while now. We have tracked him over a sustained period of time, he was a player we highlighted as someone who could come in and really improve us and we are thrilled he's agreed to come here.

"I think this signing just shows how far we have come in a short space of time, that we are now attracting the likes of Sander to the football club."

The Belgians tended to use him as the left of two holding midfielders, but four goals this season suggests he can contribute going forward too.

He has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract at Bramall Lane, and will be eligible to face Crystal Palace in Saturday afternoon's Premier League game.

Berge is expected to be the first of three Sheffield United signings in the final 36 hours of trading, with Panagiotis Retsos and striker Richairo Zivkovic set to follow.

Central defender Retsos is thought to be close to agreeing a loan move from Bayer Leverkusen, while the Blades want to bring Dutch Under-21 international Zivkovic back to European football in a permanent deal. He currently plays for Chinese side Changchun Yatai.

There are set to be departures too, with Kean Bryan joining Bolton Wanderers on loan until the end of the season earlier in the day. He becomes the second Blade loaned to the Football League this week, with striker Callum Robinson joining Championship-chasing West Bromwich Albion.

Summer signing Ravel Morrison has been linked with Middlesbrough, and the Blades would also like to move on Leon Clarke but as of this morning, had no offers for the out-of-favour striker.