Sheffield United chief Wilder leaves door ajar for Samir Carruthers

SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Chris Wilder insists that midfield player Samir Carruthers can force his way back into his plans - despite seeing a beat-the-deadline loan move fail to materialise.

The former MK Dons man was widely expected to head out on loan alongside Nathan Thomas and Caolan Lavery, with all three having struggled for regular game-time in the Championship.

Despite interest in Carruthers, he has remained at Bramall Lane, but Wilder is not ruling him out being involved at first-team level, should circumstances dictate.

Wilder said: “There were a couple of interested clubs. But it did not materalise. It has always got to be right for us financially and for the player where he sees his future for the next three or four months.

“There were a couple of interested clubs, but it did not pan out.

I should imagine it hasn’t for a lot of players up and down the country.”

Samir will come into the group and he has to work hard and get us head down and you never know. We had a situation at the start of the season where we had five strikers out for two or three games. You never know what is always the corner. Chris Wilder

He added: “It gives us another body. Like all the other players when I have been here, we deal with them in the correct and proper manner with respect so long as they respect myself, my staff and their fellow players.

“If they do that, I am okay with that. Samir will come into the group and he has to work hard and get us head down and you never know. We had a situation at the start of the season where we had five strikers out for two or three games. You never know what is always the corner.

“We have some good players in the middle of the park and at ‘ten’. If he does well in training and there is an opportunity for him, then he has to take it, as all the players must do.”

Wilder confirmed that loan goalkeeper Jamal Blackman is receiving treatment at parent club Chelsea and will join his Blades team-mates again at training next week.