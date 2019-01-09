Sheffield United continue with ‘balancing act’ of contract negotiations

SHEFFIELD UNITED are continuing to hold contract talks with several first-teamers, including left-back Enda Stevens.

The Republic of Ireland international defender has been a near ever-present since joining the club from Portsmouth in May 2017.

A deal extending Martin Cranie’s stint at United for the rest of the season is likely to be officially ratified soon.

Manager Chris Wilder, who has brought in two new loan signings in Gary Madine and Kieran Dowell already this month, said: “There are discussions going on.

“Obviously it is a bit of a balancing act at the moment, but there is plenty of other stuff (besides transfers) going on.”

Meanwhile, Newport County manager Michael Flynn admits he cannot wait to do battle with Middlesbrough counterpart – and fellow Newportonian – Tony Pulis after their clubs were pitted together in the draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Former Bradford City midfielder Flynn, whose County side stunned Premier League Leicester City in a third-round shock, said: “It will be good to see Tony Pulis, another Newport man, who is in charge there.

“He is someone I have a lot of time and respect for. He is a great man and very helpful if I ever need anything.

“Hopefully they are concentrating on going for promotion from the Championship and getting back into the Premier League.

“They are a big club and hopefully they will take their eye off the ball and we can surprise them again.”

Doncaster Rovers left-back Danny Amos has joined National League side Hartlepool United on loan for the rest of the season.

Goalkeeper Louis Jones has signed a one-year contract extension, committing his future at the club until the summer of 2020.