Sheffield United derby is no ‘Cup final’ for Rotherham United - Wilder jibes Sheffield Wednesday counterpart

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is adamant Saturday’s lunchtime South Yorkshire derby at Bramall Lane is not Rotherham United’s ‘Cup final’.

The Millers are desperate for points to escape relegation to League One, while the Blades are chasing automatic promotion the the Premier League.

When Paul Warne’s Rotherham faced Sheffield Wednesday last month, Owls boss Steve Bruce described the game as the Millers’ “Cup final”.

But Wilder opted for a different approach before Saturday’s 12.15pm kick-off.

“It’s only three points,” stressed Wilder. “If they beat us and then lose their next three, then what’s the point of turning up against Sheffield United.

“That’s the same for everyone. For me, that’s our big thing. We turn up week in, week out and give ourselves an opportunity.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder (Picture: PA)

“It’s the same for Rotherham, they turn up week in, week out too. It’s a great quality to have as a manager.

“Listen, if you turn up and the opposition play better, so be it. But we’re not a spike team.

“That’s why I’m so proud of my group. Yes, we’ve had some bad days where I’ve let rip and had a pop. But very rarely has it been down to a lack of attitude or competitive edge.

“Paul will say the same about his group as well.”

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne

Rotherham go into the game on a six-match unbeaten run, while the Blades – unbeaten in seven outings – have not conceded a league goal at Bramall Lane since Boxing Day.