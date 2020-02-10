Sheffield United dominate a Team of the Week highlighted by debutants from Huddersfield Town, Hull City and Middlesbrough

It was a mixed bag of performances from the Yorkshire sides this week, but Sheffield United continue to fly the flag, moving back up to fifth in the Premier League by beating Bournemouth while their rivals were on a winter break.

Unsurprisingly, then, the Blades dominate our team of the week, but January has brought an influx of fresh faces and our team features three players making their debuts, one of many Huddersfield Town mid-season signings in Harry Tofollo.

Huddersfield Town's Lewis O'Brien. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Goalkeeper: Dean Henderson (Sheffield United)

An important save to keep out Ryan Fraser. With Everton’s Jordan Pickford making another error, the momentum could be on Henderson for a Euro 2020 starting place.

Right-back: Anthony O’Connor (Bradford City)

Actually played in the centre of defence, but with some strong performances there, he shifts out to full-back.

Barnsley's Cauley Woodrow holds off Wednesday's Liam Palmer (Picture: Steve Ellis)

Centre-back: Sean McLoughlin (Hull City)

A surprise Tigers debut and a good one after being recalled from his loan at St Mirren.

Centre-back: Harold Makoudi (Middlesbrough)

The deadline-day loan signing impressed Jonathan Woodgate so much, Boro’s manager is already talking about him in the long term.

Our Team of the Week (Graphic: Graeme Bandeira)

Left-back: Harry Tofollo (Huddersfield Town)

Some good performances at left-back, but Tofollo edges out Hayden Coulson and Callum Elder.

Holding midfielder: Lewis O’Brien (Huddersfield Town)

Danny Cowley has totally reshaped his Terriers team in the January window, but youngster O’Brien remains an important part.

Right wing: Marcus Maddison (Hull City)

Grant McCann likes to know what he is getting in the transfer market, and Maddison hit the post in an impressive debut.

Central midfield: Cauley Woodrow (Barnsley)

Some diamond performances from Barnsley’s midfield at home to Sheffield Wednesday, but hard to look past goalscorer Woodrow.

Central midfield: John Lundstram (Sheffield United)

Lundstram has built his career on proving people wrong, and this was his second strong performance from the bench since Sander Berge’s £22m arrival, scoring the winner.

Left wing: Keiran Sadlier (Doncaster Rovers)

A win and a draw for Doncaster this week, with winger Sadlier in good form.

Centre-forward: Billy Sharp (Sheffield United)

The Blades skipper is a Bournemouth specialist, and another who has raised his game, scoring his first Premier League goal at Bramall Lane.

Manager: Chris Wilder (Sheffield United)

A poor start to the game by the Blades, but Wilder turned his team around, helped by some good substitutions. Picked up a yellow card for a scuffle.