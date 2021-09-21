Here’s our latest line-up in a 4-4-2 formation.

Goalkeeper

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Illan Meslier (Leeds United)

John Egan celebrates after scoring Sheffield United's second goal at Hull on Saturday (Picture: Simon Hulme)

Made some key saves in an entertaining encounter at Newcastle United, where there were chances aplenty at both ends.

Defence

Jasper Moon (Barnsley)

Coming along nicely and produced a mature and composed performance to help Barnsley record a clean sheet against Blackburn.

Illan Meslier, Leeds United goalkeeper (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

John Egan (Sheffield United)

Goal hero with a quick-fire second-half brace as United sealed a productive seven days with a derby victory at Hull. Also held things together in the day job at the back.

Michal Helik (Barnsley)

The Poland international has enjoyed a fine start to the campaign and produced another typically authoritative performance in Saturday’s Roses encounter at Oakwell.

Barnsley's Jasper Moon. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Tommy Rowe (Doncaster Rovers)

A consistent force for Rovers at left-back and a truly reliable figure. Scored a priceless winner to ensure his side have lift-off following a keynote win over Morecambe, the club’s first league win of the season and first at the Keepmoat since early March.

Midfield

Ben Wiles (Rotherham United)

Rotherham United goalscorer Ben Wiles. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Married energy and silky play with goal threat with his quick-fire first-half brace proving the difference as the Millers helped themselves to their first win in Bolton since 1990.

Ollie Rathbone (Rotherham United)

Produced another non-stop, dynamic display for Rotherham, lapped up by their 1,500 contingent in an outstanding away-day in Lancashire.

Morgan Gibbs-White (Sheffield United)

Had quickly won many friends and admirers in his opening three games with the Blades in a week which has seen him score two goals and provide two assists.

A quality operator and it was again in evidence at Hull where he set up one goal and a penalty.

Charles Vernam of Bradford City. (Picture: James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)

Olamide Shopido (Sheffield Wednesday)

A lively force on the left in his first game for a month and his pace unhinged Shrewsbury. Won a penalty for the Owls.

Forwards

Charles Vernam (Bradford City)

His manager may be wanting more from him, but Vernam was City’s best against Barrow and helped himself to their goal. Has started the season well, even if he needs to brush up on his finishing.

Billy Sharp (Sheffield United)

Forget the penalty miss, Sharp schooled Hull’s backline all game in a performance full of nous, clever movement and physicality - alongside a deadly finish for United’s opener in his 300th game for the club.

Manager

Slavisa Jokanovic (Sheffield United)